Drying out, but rain returns at end of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After dealing with on and off rain throughout the day yesterday we will be drying out this morning and potentially could see some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be bottoming out today before they start to rebound and will continue to do so for the remainder of the week. Our next significant chance for rain will come on Friday as a slow moving front will begin to stall as it moves into the ArkLaTex meaning at the very least we will be dealing with cloudy skies. Shower chances will continue through Saturday as temperatures continue to move up. After a decent Sunday we are tracking another round of rain on the way Monday of next week.