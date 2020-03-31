Drying out, but rain returns at end of the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Tuesday morning! After dealing with on and off rain throughout the day yesterday we will be drying out this morning and potentially could see some sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures will be bottoming out today before they start to rebound and will continue to do so for the remainder of the week. Our next significant chance for rain will come on Friday as a slow moving front will begin to stall as it moves into the ArkLaTex meaning at the very least we will be dealing with cloudy skies. Shower chances will continue through Saturday as temperatures continue to move up. After a decent Sunday we are tracking another round of rain on the way Monday of next week.
So if you are heading out the door this morning you can leave the rain gear at home as the rain threat has all but wrapped up for the ArkLaTex. Clouds will still linger throughout the morning hours before sunshine will try to make an appearance this afternoon. Temperatures will be a bit on the cool side with forecast highs on to be in the mid-60s.
As we head through the middle parts of the work week we will see our temperatures moderate ever day along with a relatively tranquil day on Wednesday. Thursday will see warmer temperatures once again, but we are expecting increasing clouds along with an isolated shower as part of our next weather maker that will be moving into the region. Showers won’t return in earnest until Friday when the front will be stalling across the ArkLaTex.
Heading into your weekend we are watching for more chances of rain and shower activity on Saturday. This won’t be a soaking rain, more of nuisance rain we will have to contend with throughout the day. Sunday is shaping up to be a halfway decent day with dry conditions and high temperatures that will be closing in the 80 degree mark. While clouds will dominate we could see some sunshine try to poke through during the afternoon hours. Looking ahead to next week, more rain will be on the way Monday as another disturbance will be pushing into the ArkLaTex.
So keep those umbrellas handy as we continue to track a wet pattern ahead for the ArkLaTex! Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.