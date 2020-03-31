Doctor highlights testing efforts in rural Louisiana

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Louisiana saw a jarring jump in cases of COVID-19, Tuesday afternoon, according to the Louisiana Department of Health. However, though the Bayou State identified over 1,200 new patients, bringing the total to 5,237, there are still some parishes with few - if any - confirmed cases.
Red River Parish has just a single case, at least according to the health department.
“We have a special situation in our community, we have a small community,” said Dr. Wyche Coleman Jr., who practices family medicine at CHRISTUS Coushatta Healthcare Center. “We got the word out to all of our patients and everybody in the community about how serious this was.”
Red River Parish has one of the smallest populations in the state, with just over 8,600 residents, according to US Census data.
Governor John Bel Edwards has pushed for strengthening testing in rural regions of the state, as numbers spike in southeast Louisiana.
“Our numbers have been very low so far in the number of patients from Red River Parish that we suspect have this illness,” Coleman said. “We’ve been very fortunate.”
Coleman estimates that around 200 people have been tested for COVID-19 between the hospital and clinic in Coushatta, adding results are now returning faster. He also said more tests are being conducted daily as they become more available.
“We have been very successful in getting some test results back in 48 hours,” Coleman said. “The importance of getting the test results back in 48 hours means we can say for sure whether they need to be in quarantine.”
Despite Red River Parish’s sole case, Coleman said he has come into contact with patients he suspects have the novel coronavirus.
“I have treated patients with this virus, both in the clinic and in the hospital setting, so I do know I have been exposed to it,” he explained. “We have taken all of the precautions for the physicians, nurses and other staff at our facility to eliminate as much of the risk as we can.”
Coleman, though, is just as concerned about the health and well-being of his colleagues, noting the serious position this rural healthcare center could be in if a staff member falls ill.
“Even though we’re a small community, our number of medical personnel are limited,” he highlighted. “Literally, if two of our doctors become ill, that eliminates 50 percent of our physician staff at our hospital.”
There are advantages to living in a very rural community, such as Red River Parish, during a global pandemic, Coleman included.
“Most of the folks in Red River Parish live in the outlying areas, only about two thousand or 25 hundred live in the city of Coushatta,” he specified.
Right now, there are over 380 confirmed cases in northwest Louisiana, according to the state’s health department. 239 people have died from COVID-19 statewide.
