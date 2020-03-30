Viewing, funeral arrangements for local pastor who died from COVID-19

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Viewing and funeral arrangements have been announced for Pastor Ronnie Hampton of New Vision Community Church in Shreveport.
His graveside services are scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday, Apr. 1 at Richwood Memorial Gardens located at 2705 Richwood Road 2, in Monroe.
His viewing will take place Tuesday, Mar. 31 from 1-5 p.m. at 71202 Precious Memories Mortuary, located at 4017 Greenwood Road in Shreveport.
The viewing limit is 10 people.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to New Vision Community Church/Takin It To The Streets 007.
A memorial will be announced at a later date.
The family plans are to have a memorial service (when circumstances will allow) at a later date. When the date is selected, the Delta Upsilon Lambda chapter will perform the Omega Service in his honor.
