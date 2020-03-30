Strong storms possible this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of had a fantastic weekend, especially on Sunday when we had just about picture perfect weather. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a stormy start to the week for the ArkLaTex as a disturbance is going to be moving through the region. Showers could give way to strong thunderstorms this evening before moving out early Tuesday morning. For the middle of the week expect overall dry conditions along with much cooler weather compared to what we saw last week. Later in the week and into the weekend we are once again going to be tracking scattered showers for the region. So overall this is shaping up to be a potentially we week for the ArkLaTex.
As you are heading out the door this morning it is probably a good idea to grab so rain gear as we are going to be tracking shower activity all throughout the day. High temperatures will be cooler compared to what we saw over the weekend with forecast highs in the upper 60s to low 70s. Showers could give way to some stronger thunderstorms especially across southern portions of the ArkLaTex. Primary threats with these storms would be the potential for some gusty winds. The storms and wet weather in general should move out by early Tuesday morning, giving way to mostly cloudy skies and high temperatures in the upper 60s to 70 degrees.
As we head through the middle of the week expect us to dry out somewhat across the region as our temperatures try to slowly rebound. High temperatures through Thursday will be right around the 70 degree mark, which for this time of year would mark temperatures that are below average. Later Thursday we are tracking rain chances that will be returning to region as part of a warm front that will push through the ArkLaTex.
For your Friday and heading into the weekend we are watching for more chances for rain across the region. The slow moving warm front will continue to inject moisture into our weather pattern both Friday and Saturday, potentially putting a bit of a damper on those afternoon walk plans. But temperatures will really start to rebound both for Friday and the weekend. By the time we get to Sunday you should expect high temperatures to be closing back on the 80 degree mark.
So get ready for a potentially wet and slightly cooler week for the ArkLaTex! Have a great week!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
