Strong storms possible this evening

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Monday morning! I hope all of had a fantastic weekend, especially on Sunday when we had just about picture perfect weather. As we turn the page to a new week we are tracking a stormy start to the week for the ArkLaTex as a disturbance is going to be moving through the region. Showers could give way to strong thunderstorms this evening before moving out early Tuesday morning. For the middle of the week expect overall dry conditions along with much cooler weather compared to what we saw last week. Later in the week and into the weekend we are once again going to be tracking scattered showers for the region. So overall this is shaping up to be a potentially we week for the ArkLaTex.