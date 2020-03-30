LSU medical students volunteer to help medical workers

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Medical students across the country are home-bound right now to reduce the spread of COVID-19, as medical staff address patients diagnosed with the virus.
But, some LSU Health students are working to make sure those caring for patients with coronavirus are not alone in this fight.
Third year medical students, Taylor Thompson and Eleni Mijalis, are helping organize a volunteer group, comprised of fellow students, to lift some of the burden on doctors, nurses and other vital medical workers.
“It’s so hard for me to sit at home knowing my friends, my mentors, my peers, my soon-to-be colleagues are out their fighting for other people’s lives,” said Thompson. “I think if we were just able to make their days easier, that would be amazing.”
So far, Thompson said around 64 of her peers from LSU Health have volunteered to help with simple - but necessary - tasks, such as running to the grocery story or pharmacy for a frontline medical worker.
“I have friends who are working non-stop, they are so tired, everyone is putting their lives on the line,” she added. “My goal is to hopefully give everyone in the hospital a chance to request things they need from us.”
She also believes that by reducing how often medical personnel have to spend time in a public place, spread of the coronavirus is potentially being reduced.
“I was thinking this could also help limit the spread because they have essentials they need, too, but they are very high-risk for carrying the virus,” she explained.
If you are a frontline medical worker in the Shreveport-Bossier area, and could use some additional help, click here to take a survey.
Once completed, you’ll be connected with a volunteer who will be able to assist you. You are also able to email olsugroceries@gmail.com with any questions you may have.
The medical students are working independently of LSU Health Shreveport.
