Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

HOUSTON (AP) — For Houston chef Chris Shepherd, it’s been “an all-out hustle” as he and his staff work to stay in business during the coronavirus outbreak. With most restaurants across the U.S. limited to takeout or delivery, Shepherd had to make tough choices to stay afloat. He closed three of his four restaurants and furloughed most of his workers. He's revamped his menu. He and his remaining staff are trying to focus on their work while helping feed people in a time of crisis. For the restaurant and beverage industry in the U.S. the viral outbreak has so far cost 3 million jobs and $25 billion in sales.