Heavy rain and storms this evening then more rain to end the week

(KSLA) - The heavy rain and storms will continue through this evening and parts of tonight. There will be a small risk for severe weather, mostly south of I-20. That includes the risk for damaging winds, hail, and an isolated tornado.
This evening, you might want to stay inside. There will be a lot of heavy rain with some thunderstorm activity. There could be some severe weather, but it should mostly be rain and storms. If we do see any severe weather, it will be damaging winds and hail. Also, one or two quick spin-up tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Temperatures will be in the 60s.
Early tonight, the rain will be sticking around. There should be more heavy downpours of the rain in some spots. The good news is that it will all start to come to an end after midnight. So, as we start the day on Tuesday there may only be a few sprinkles left over. Those will quickly come to an end as well. Temperatures should fall to the mid 50s.
Tuesday as mentioned could start off with some small and quick showers. I have only a 20% chance of rain for the day. Most of us will stay dry. There will be a lot of clouds around with not a whole lot of sunshine. Temperatures will warm up to the mid 60s. Overall, it should not be a bad day.
Wednesday will be the best day of the week. There is no chance for rain and there should be some sunshine. There will also be more clouds as well, but the sunshine will peek through throughout the day. Temperatures will reach the lower 70s. With no rain, it should be a nice day!
Thursday is when those clouds will build back up again. I do not expect much rain though. I have a 20% chance of rain in case a couple small and light showers decide to pop up. Temperatures will reach the lower to mid 70s. Thursday will be a pretty solid day.
Friday, get ready for a little more rain. I have those rain chances up to 30%. It will not be a washout, but it will be the start of more off and on shower activity for Friday and Saturday. A cold front will push its way in this weekend. It should not cool temperatures down at all though. But there will be some showers and storms around. Saturday’s rain chance is up to 40%.
Have a great week everyone!
