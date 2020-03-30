Great Raft Brewing finds creative ways to keep business going

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - In the past few weeks local area businesses have suffered major losses due to the Corona-virus Pandemic.
Great Raft Brewing is now offering curbside and pick-up services for its customers.
Great Raft Brewing in Shreveport changed it’s hours beginning on Tuesday March 16 through March 31 from Monday through Saturday, 12 p.m to 7 p.m.
Great Raft Brewing has been serving the Shreveport community since 2013.
According to their company website all scheduled events have been either cancelled or postponed through May 11.
Bob Thames, Marketing manager with Great Raft Brewing started up a raffle to help local area businesses that are currently out of work due to the Corona-virus Pandemic.
“Doing what I do for great raft brewing being a brand ambassador a lot of my best friends are bartenders and servers around town so I wanted to help them out anyway possible, so I threw up a little raffle on my Facebook page I raised close to 3,000 dollars just in a few days” said Bob Thames.
Bob Thames says they are pushing to-go order sales and curbside pickup.
“The biggest thing we are doing now is offering a curbside pickup of to-go beer and in the market we are just trying to push our to go stuff to grocery stores and restaurants, said Bob Thames.
