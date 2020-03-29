Man injured in shooting; suspect sought

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Shreveport police are working to learn more about a shooting that sent one man to the hospital on Saturday night.
Officers got the call just before 10:30 p.m. to the 7200 block of Bernstein Avenue.
Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the side. He was sent to a Shreveport hospital for medical treatment, according to Shreveport Police Spokeswoman Cpl. Angie Willhite. The gunman fled the scene before officers arrived.
His condition is unknown.
Authorities urge anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact Shreveport-Caddo Crime Stoppers by calling (318) 673-7373, visiting the organization’s website, lockemup.org, or using the P3Tips app.
