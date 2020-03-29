Governor mourns loss of April Dunn, celebrated advocate for Louisianans with disabilities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - April Dunn, chair of the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council died at the age of 33 due to complications from COVID-19.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced her death in a statement in which he described her as someone who, “brightened everyone’s day with her smile,” and “worked hard as an advocate for herself and other members of the disability community.”
Gov. Edwards and Dunn worked together through the Governor’s Office of Disability Affairs. Dunn served as a senior coordinator where she worked with businesses to make their workforce more inclusive.
Dunn was described as instrumental in the passage of Act 833 of 2014 which provides an alternative pathway to a diploma for individuals with disabilities.
Gov. Edwards asked the entire state to join him in prayer for April’s mother Joanette and her grandmother Gloria.
