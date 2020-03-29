Caddo Coroner identifies more COVID-19 victims

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner has named two more victims of the coronavirus.
- Ruth Doreck, 82, died at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at WK Pierremont Health Center.
- Gregory Roque, 77, died just before 3 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence in the 3000 block of Parkridge Street, in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.
As with the three other victims, all had pre-existing health conditions.
- Billie Carroll, 35, died at 12:43 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road.
- Ronnie Hampton, 64, died at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
- Stephen Bradley, 78, died at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at WK Bossier Health Center, after several days’ hospitalization.
