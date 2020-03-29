Caddo Coroner identifies more COVID-19 victims

Caddo Coroner identifies more COVID-19 victims
As with the three other victims, all had pre-existing health conditions. (Source: LMC)
By Alex Onken | March 28, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 10:03 PM

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner has named two more victims of the coronavirus.

  • Ruth Doreck, 82, died at 7 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at WK Pierremont Health Center.
  • Gregory Roque, 77, died just before 3 a.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at his residence in the 3000 block of Parkridge Street, in the Sunset Acres neighborhood.

CLICK HERE to watch KSLA News 12 at 10 live. Click Here to DOWNLOAD the KSLA News 12 app.

As with the three other victims, all had pre-existing health conditions.

  • Billie Carroll, 35, died at 12:43 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Willis-Knighton Medical Center on Greenwood Road.
  • Ronnie Hampton, 64, died at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
  • Stephen Bradley, 78, died at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at WK Bossier Health Center, after several days’ hospitalization.

Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.