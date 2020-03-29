Authorities identify man struck, killed while walking on I-20

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was killed in an early morning crash on I-20.
Terry Wayne Davis, 57, of Shreveport, died just before 7:30 a.m. as he walked near mile marker 18.4 on the westbound lanes.
Officers with the Shreveport Police Department responded to the scene near Fairfield Avenue around 7 a.m.
Upon arrival, they located Davis deceased on the side of the roadway. He had multiple injuries officers felt were consistent with being struck by a motor vehicle.
Crash investigators were able to make contact with the driver of the vehicle suspected in the crash.
Rosalez Anastacio, 53, explained to police that he thought he hit something along the interstate just before 7:00 a.m. He stopped to investigate but did not see anything on the roadway.
After arriving at work, Anastacio noticed damage to his vehicle and immediately contacted Shreveport police.
He was taken to the Shreveport Police Complex, where he submitted to chemical testing. Investigators do not suspect impairment.
There is no further information at this time. We will keep you updated as more details become available.
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.