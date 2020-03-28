Woman dies following East Texas crash

“Traffic investigators determined that Bartlett was traveling northbound on South Cowhorn Creek Loop in her 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier when she swerved into the turn lane and rear-ended a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Katherine Schmidt, 36, of Texarkana Texas,” reads a news release. “Schmidt, also northbound, was in the turn lane waiting to turn left into the Newk’s Eatery parking lot.”