Woman dies following East Texas crash

TEXARKANA, Tx. (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department has released the name of a woman who died following a car crash on Friday night.
Pamela Bartlett, 64, of Texarkana Texas died an hour following the crash at St. Michael Hospital.
Police say it happened around 8 p.m. on South Cowhorn Creek Loop.
“Traffic investigators determined that Bartlett was traveling northbound on South Cowhorn Creek Loop in her 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier when she swerved into the turn lane and rear-ended a 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by Katherine Schmidt, 36, of Texarkana Texas,” reads a news release. “Schmidt, also northbound, was in the turn lane waiting to turn left into the Newk’s Eatery parking lot.”
Investigators believe that Bartlett had a serious medical issue immediately prior to the crash.
Schmidt suffered minor injuries. She was treated at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation. No citations are expected to be issued, according to police.
