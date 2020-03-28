Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-NEW-ORLEANS
'The day the music died': Coronavirus tests New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Nearly 15 years after Hurricane Katrina, New Orleans is facing another test of its ability to prepare for potential disaster. The city is one of the nation’s hot spots for coronavirus. As of Friday, New Orleans and neighboring Jefferson Parish had recorded more than 80 of the state’s 119 COVID-19 deaths and more than 1,700 of the state’s 2,700-plus known cases. Medical experts and government officials speculate that the annual Mardi Gras celebration in late February was a factor. A convention center that sheltered Katrina refugees is about to become an emergency hospital for a potential overflow of virus patients.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-LOUISIANA
Coronavirus reaches 2 Louisiana prisons as cases increase
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Gov. John Bel Edwards says Louisiana is doing everything it can to protect inmates in the state's prisons from the coronavirus. Two prison workers have tested positive for the virus. The Louisiana Department of Corrections hasn't named the two prisons where the employees worked. The agency says the workers had limited contact with other staff and inmates and no inmates have tested positive. Inmates who may have been exposed to the workers are quarantined. The announcement heightened concerns that the tightly packed populations are at risk for an outbreak. Louisiana has surpassed 2,700 people statewide known to be infected with the virus. The state health department says 119 residents have died from COVID-19, an increase of 36 deaths from a day earlier.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FLORIDA
Florida orders Louisiana arrivals into quarantine
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is ordering that anyone arriving in the state from Louisiana must self-quarantine because of the coronavirus pandemic. DeSantis said Friday he is expanding his quarantine order to include Louisiana after officials in the lightly hit Panhandle worried that people will flee New Orleans as the number of positive tests there climb. The order will require anyone who arrives from Louisiana to isolate themselves for two weeks under the threat of a misdemeanor conviction and a 60-day jail sentence. He already issued identical restrictions on travelers arriving from the New York area. DeSantis said the Florida Highway Patrol will set up checkpoints to screen cars arriving from Louisiana.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-TARGETING NEW YORKERS
States impose new restrictions on travelers from New York
BOSTON (AP) — States are pulling back the welcome mat for travelers from the New York area, which is the epicenter for the nation's outbreak. Governors in Texas, Florida, Maryland and South Carolina this week ordered people arriving from the New York area to self-quarantine for at least 14 days. Connecticut officials have pleaded to New Yorkers not to visit unless absolutely necessary. But the most dramatic steps taken to date come from Rhode Island, where state police are pulling over drivers with New York plates to collect their contact information and the National Guard is enforcing the order at bus stations, train stations and airports.
AP-LA-FATAL SHOOTING-MOTHER-SON
Police: Man, mother charged in fatal shooting at gas station
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say a man and his mother were arrested in connection to a fatal shooting at a gas station. Keon Jarvis and Latoya Jarvis were arrested Thursday in the shooting death of Reginald Jefferson. Baton Rouge police responded to a shooting at Kangaroo Express on March 19. Booking documents said Keon Jarvis and his mother got into a fight with Jefferson and a second victim. Police said Jarvis shot Jefferson and the second person multiple times. Police said the second person is expected to live. Keon Jarvis was charged with first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. Latoya Jarvis was booked on obstruction of justice. It's unclear whether Keon or Latoya Jarvis have attorneys.
COMMUNITY COLLEGE-NEW COACH
Bossier Parish Community College hires new basketball coach
BOSSIER CITY, La. (AP) — Bossier Parish Community College has named a temporary replacement to fill its vacant men's basketball coaching position. The college, in a statement posted Thursday to Facebook, said John Anglin will replace Chris Lovell, who resigned earlier this week to take a comparable post at East Texas Baptist University. Anglin previously coached at LSU-Shreveport, the University of Louisiana at Monroe and the University of Texas El Paso.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-GUNS
Are gun shops 'essential' businesses during a pandemic?
There's no consensus in the U.S. on whether gun shops are considered essential businesses that can remain open during stay-at-home orders meant to slow the coronavirus. Some gun rights advocates are concerned about an erosion of Second Amendment rights just as Americans are buying firearms in record numbers to try to protect their families. Even some gun control advocates worry that closing down licensed gun dealers would send people online or to private sales that don't require background checks. But they also say keeping shops open could mean more first-time buyers who lack training on how to safely handle a gun.
LAWYER DISBARRED
Baton Rouge lawyer disbarred, ordered to reimburse clients
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana Supreme Court has permanently disbarred a Baton Rouge attorney for professional misconduct. The Advocate reports the state's high court also ordered J. Renee Martin to pay nearly $27,000 in restitution to 10 clients. In an order last week, the justices say Martin failed to refund client funds. She also was accused of settling a personal injury claim without her client's consent. The Supreme Court also noted that Martin continued to practice law after she was suspended in February 2017.