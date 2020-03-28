Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CDT

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A lawsuit has been filed challenging the limits Arkansas placed on the Little Rock School District when it returns to local control. The lawsuit was filed Friday by a Little Rock teacher, a parent and a member of the school board that was dissolved when the state took over the district administration in 2015. The state board last year voted to return district control to a nine-member board to be elected in November. But that plan includes some limits on the local board's powers. The lawsuit contends that the state overstepped its authority with those limits.