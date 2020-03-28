Isolated severe weather possible Today; dry Sunday

Good Saturday morning ArkLaTex! A cloudy and warm start to weekend with showers and storms on the way. A cold front will continue moving through the ArkLaTex today with some potentially becoming strong to severe. Thankfully we’ll get a short break from the wet and storm weather on Sunday.
Today highs will get into the upper 70s and low 80s (thankfully not 90 again today). A line of showers and storms associated with a cold front, will usher in the chance that a few storms could be strong or severe. The latest outlook places the entire ArkLaTex under a slight risk for severe weather today. Main threats will still continue to be for damaging winds and large hail. Tornado threat is on the low end, but not completely zero. By the evening hours, most of the severe activity should be out of our hair, but continue to stay weather aware and updated.
Behind the front, we’ll cool down with overnight lows in the low 50s and upper 40s for some areas.
Highs on Sunday return to comfortable temperatures in the mid 70s. Although dry, Sunday will be mostly cloudy with winds out of the northeast 5-10mph. Overnight lows will fall to the upper 50s.
By Monday, another storm system moves in bringing rain and thunderstorms. This will be our next chance for seeing strong to severe storms. The morning hours on Monday and most of the afternoon will not be of concern. Storms look to move in late afternoon into the evening and overnight hours. Most of the ArkLaTex is included in the slight risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather with McCurtain county in a Marginal risk (level 1/5). We’ll continue to keep you updated with the latest developments as they become available.
Have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Jessica Moore
