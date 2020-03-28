Isolated severe weather possible Today; dry Sunday

Today highs will get into the upper 70s and low 80s (thankfully not 90 again today). A line of showers and storms associated with a cold front, will usher in the chance that a few storms could be strong or severe. The latest outlook places the entire ArkLaTex under a slight risk for severe weather today. Main threats will still continue to be for damaging winds and large hail. Tornado threat is on the low end, but not completely zero. By the evening hours, most of the severe activity should be out of our hair, but continue to stay weather aware and updated.