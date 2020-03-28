Highlights of Trump-signed $2.2T economic relief package

— Loans and guarantees to businesses, state and local governments: $500 billion. Up to $50 billion for passenger airlines and $8 billion for air cargo carriers, half for paying workers. $17 billion for “businesses critical to maintaining national security." Borrowers must be U.S.-based. Cannot repurchase outstanding stock or pay dividends until one year after borrowing is repaid, or give raises to executives earning over $425,000 annually. Must maintain employment levels of March 24, 2020, “to the extent practicable" through Sept. 30, and not cut jobs by over 10% from that level. Ineligible for loans if top Trump administration officials, members of Congress or their families have 20% control.