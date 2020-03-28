Bossier Schools reinstates meal program

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Schools will reinstate its grab-and-go meal program with modifications for students 18 years of age and younger beginning Monday, March 30, 2020.
In an effort to provide meals to students in need, while also limiting contact and protecting employees, the district has contracted the services of an outside vendor, Revolution Foods, to provide pre-made meals and enlisted the help of volunteers to distribute them at eight school sites.
Bossier Parish students will be provided two breakfasts and two lunches on Mondays and three breakfasts and three lunches on Wednesdays. Volunteers will distribute the meals between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays at the following serving sites:
● Benton Elementary
● Bossier Elementary
● Central Park Elementary
● Elm Grove Middle
● Meadowview Elementary
● Plantation Park Elementary
● T.L. Rodes Elementary
● Waller Elementary
Bossier Schools are also providing home delivery made available by the USDA and Baylor Collaborative on Hunger and Poverty.
Families can elect to have meals shipped via UPS if their child attends one of these 15 Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) schools: Bossier Elementary, Bossier High, Butler Educational Complex, Central Park Elementary, Elm Grove Elementary, Greenacres Middle, Haughton Elementary, Kerr Elementary, Meadowview Elementary, Plain Dealing K-12, Plantation Park Elementary, Platt Elementary, Rusheon Middle, T.L. Rodes Elementary and Waller Elementary.
You may sign up for automatic delivery, however, parents must apply by Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at https://mealstoyou.org/emergency-meals-to-you-application/.
Meal applications will not be approved until after April 1st and meal shipments will not begin until the week of April 6.
“Bossier Schools is pleased to be able to offer this valuable service again to the children of our parish. Special thanks to Northpoint Community Church for coordinating with local churches to supply volunteers to hand out the meals at our school serving sites.”
