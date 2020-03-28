Authorities arrest west Shreveport man; faces several counts

CADDO PARISH-SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics Unit arrested a man Thursday evening after filing a search warrant for his home.
Authorities arrested Landry Ray Williams Jr., 28, on several counts including manufacturing and distribution of a drug, and possession of a firearm.
On Thursday, March 26, the Caddo-Shreveport Narcotics unit was granted a search warrant to Williams Jr. home and found 921grams of meth, 79 grams of marijuana, 11 grams of crack cocaine, and 3 grams of powder cocaine, with a total DEA value of $94,190.00.
In addition, agents seized two handguns and $675.00 in cash.
Williams was taken into custody and booked into the Caddo Parish Detention Center.
