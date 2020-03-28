Arkansas authorities rescue possible

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Ark. (KSLA) - The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office are investigating an early morning boat accident in Lafayette County, Arkansas.
Sheriff’s say at 12:48 a.m. they received a call on a boating incident and a possible drowning. When deputies arrived they recovered the body of James Mills IV, 20, of Bradley Arkansas at Lake Erling.
His body was recovered at 7:45 a.m. on Saturday, March 28.
At this time we do not have any information regarding the status of Mills IV. As soon as we receive more information we will update you.
