Strong storms Saturday will help cool down the temperature

(KSLA) - Some strong storms will arrive Saturday afternoon and evening as a cold front pushes through. This will help drop temperatures back to normal. When these storms arrive, some of them could be severe.
This evening, it will still be very warm. Temperatures should be around the mid to upper 70s. After sunset, the temperatures will cool a little more. There will be plenty of clouds around, but no rain.
Tonight, it will be partly to mostly cloudy with no rain. Temperatures will be cooling down to only the lower 70s, so it will be warm.
Rain and storms return Saturday as a cold front arrives. A few storms could be strong, but widespread severe weather isn’t expected. Damaging winds and hail are the greatest threats. Showers are possible for some before noon with storms flaring up during the afternoon hours. Rain will come to an end during the nighttime hours. Temperatures Saturday will come down slightly, but still top out in the mid 70s.
Sunday will go back to dry weather. The clouds will be mixing in with the sunshine. It should be a nice day. Temperatures will be a little cooler and will top out in the mid 70s. If you have any errands to run this weekend, Sunday is the better day to do so.
Monday will start the week off on a wet note. There will be another storm system that arrives later on Monday. As of now, the severe risk is low. There should be heavy downpours at times. Temperatures will be a little cooler, thanks to the rain. Highs will be in the lower 70s and upper 60s.
The rain should come to an end by Tuesday afternoon. In the morning, there may be a couple more showers, but they will be light. Any severe threat will be gone by this time. Temperatures will warm up to the lower to mid 70s in the afternoon.
Beyond Tuesday, most of next week looks dry. Friday is a day we are watching for some more rain. I do not expect a lot as of now, but Friday hold the next best chance of rain. Therefore, Wednesday and Thursday will be dry.
