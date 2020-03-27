Strong cold front arrives Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After setting a new record high yesterday we are tracking more history this afternoon as our temperatures once again could be pushing towards record territory. But Saturday we are tracking big changes for the ArkLaTex as a strong cold front will be rolling through the region bringing thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures. Dry weather on Sunday means we will see a very comfortable end to the weekend for the region. Heading into next week though, we are tracking even more wet weather for the region as an area of low pressure will steam through the ArkLaTex. This will lead to rain potentially both Monday and Tuesday before drying out for the middle part of the week.
As you are heading out the door this morning make sure you grab the sunglasses and sunscreen as we are expecting sunshine along with some toasty temperatures again for your Friday. Low clouds this morning will give way to afternoon sun, meaning we could make a run at the record high of 89 degrees. If you want to get a workout in the morning hours will be the best time to do so. Clouds will start to build this evening out ahead of cold that arrives Saturday.
Heading into the weekend we are tracking Saturday storms for the ArkLaTex. They will start to develop as the cold front begin to move through the ArkLaTex late Saturday morning. By the middle of the afternoon storms intensity will reach its Apex across northwest Louisiana where we can’t rule out an isolated strong or severe thunderstorm. Biggest threat with these storms will be some gusty winds. Expect highs to be in the upper 70s. On Sunday the storms will have long cleared out and partly cloudy skies will return the region. Expect highs Sunday to be in the mid-70s.
Looking ahead to next week, you should expect it to start off on a wet note. A developing weather maker will start driving rain into parts of the viewing area Monday with the greatest amount of wet weather expected on Tuesday. All of the rain will also help drive down temperatures for the viewing as highs will go from near records today to struggling to get to 70 degrees on Tuesday. Rain should be gone by Tuesday and we should stay dry both Wednesday and Thursday.
So if you like heat enjoy the last day of it today, if you like rain and cooler temperatures just wait until early next week. Either way, have a great weekend!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
