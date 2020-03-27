Strong cold front arrives Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good morning and happy Friday! After setting a new record high yesterday we are tracking more history this afternoon as our temperatures once again could be pushing towards record territory. But Saturday we are tracking big changes for the ArkLaTex as a strong cold front will be rolling through the region bringing thunderstorms along with cooler temperatures. Dry weather on Sunday means we will see a very comfortable end to the weekend for the region. Heading into next week though, we are tracking even more wet weather for the region as an area of low pressure will steam through the ArkLaTex. This will lead to rain potentially both Monday and Tuesday before drying out for the middle part of the week.