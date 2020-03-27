Shreve.Biz launches, provides help for small businesses

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Mayor Adrian Perkins announced the launch of Shreve.Biz, a new website that contains financial assistance for small business owners.
The website has information on financial assistance available to businesses and 'in-depth support' for small businesses available for phone and video.
A volunteer team with professionals in the fields of banking, accounting, legal and business backgrounds will offer free, private, one-on-one counseling for local business owners and managers.
“This effort reflects the very best of Shreveport and it comes at a critical time,” Mayor Perkins said, in a news release."The public and private sectors are working together, and individuals with expertise are donating their time to advise and assist other businesses in need."
Shreve.Biz is a partnership between the City of Shreveport, SUSLA, Cohab, The Greater Shreveport Chamber of Commerce and the Shreveport-Bossier African American Chamber.
"We are all in this together," said Mayor Perkins. "And we have to work together to flatten the curve and lift up small businesses."
Copyright 2020 KSLA. All rights reserved.