Pharmacists: Doctors writing prescriptions for possible COVID-19 treatment at expense of chronically-ill patients

InvestigateTV called large and small, private pharmacies in each state to get a sampling of the availability of hydroxychloroquine. More than half (indicated by red) did not have any in stock, and most said they had no idea how long the backorder would be. Many pharmacies said they were almost out (indicated by yellow) and weren’t sure when more would be shipped. One pharmacy in Maryland declined to say if it had any hydroxychloroquine in stock unless a person presented a prescription.