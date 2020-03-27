Most ArkLaTex colleges are postponing spring graduation

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -Louisiana, Texas, and Arkansas universities are postponing spring graduation ceremonies to maintain social distancing and help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Some universities are prepared to set up a later date, while others are choosing to weigh out the length of the virus.
Northwestern State University was the first to announce they are postponing spring commencement.
NSU’s spring graduation was scheduled for May 8, however, due to the coronavirus officials are planning to gives graduates the option of a late summer commencement or an invitation to the fall ceremony in December.
Louisiana State University leadership announced this week that all May commencements would be delayed. Graduates will be able to walk in a future ceremony.
“The safety and well-being of everyone in our LSU community is our highest priority and with that guiding principle, we knew that we could not put anyone in harm’s way by holding our commencement ceremonies as planned,” interim President Thomas Galligan Jr. wrote in a letter. “It was an extremely hard decision to make, but it’s the right one.”
Eight of the nine campuses within the University of Louisiana System, the state’s largest university system, have canceled or postponed their spring commencements. Only Louisiana Tech, scheduled for May 23, has yet to alter its schedule, system spokeswoman Cami Geisman said.
Most schools in Louisiana and Texas are canceling spring commencement and offering graduates the option of participating in either summer or winter commencement.
Southern University System officials have decided to combine its spring and summer commencements into a single ceremony on Aug. 7, school spokeswoman Janene Tate said. It’s a date that is well beyond the restriction timelines implemented across the country.
There are two cases, Southern said in a news release: an instructor and a staff member, and the school said both are “under their respective physicians’ care and are self-isolating” according to federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines.
“While I know this is a time of uncertainty that can be extremely stressful,” Southern President-Chancellor Ray Belton said in a statement, “know that the University is working with respective state agencies and other proper channels to notify those students, faculty, and staff who may have been in contact with this individual.”
Southern University Systems include five campuses- Baton Rouge, Shreveport, New Orleans, Law center, and the Agriculture and Extension Center.
The Southern University System will finalize commencement decisions for its other four institutions at a later date, but Tate said system officials expect the decisions to be similar.
In Texas, East Texas Baptist University has decided to postpone graduation until further notice.
“I pledge to all members of the ETBU Graduating Class of Spring 2020, families of upcoming Tiger graduates, and the University community, East Texas Baptist University is committed to proceeding with a Commencement ceremony.” Dr. J. Blair Blackburn
All of the universities say graduating students will receive their diplomas in the mail after completing their degrees.
