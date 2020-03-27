LSU Health postpones May graduation over coronavirus concerns

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - It’s the finish line many medical students dream of finally crossing - graduation. The ending of a challenging four years of medical school and the beginning of a new journey as a medical doctor.
Due to the increasing threat of COVID-19 in Caddo Parish — LSU Health announced the May 30 commencement ceremony is being postponed.
“The School of Medicine Class of 2020 will receive their diplomas electronically on April 30,” the institution released in a statement. LSU Health described making this decision as “difficult.”
Michael Caire, a graduating fourth-year medical student, said he’s disappointed but understands the heightened safety precautions LSU Health is implementing.
“It may not be the way I dreamed, but I’m going to graduate,” Caire said, who’s beginning an emergency medicine residency this summer in Orlando. “I’ve been looking forward to it for the last four years.”
When asked about the anticipation leading up to graduation he said, “To try to put into words is very difficult, we always say it’s something you understand if you go through it.”
Meanwhile, an official with Northwestern State University’s School of Nursing in Shreveport confirmed its graduation is also being postponed.
LSU Health is also considering “the option of hiring recent medical school graduates as a proactive measure to address the potential strain on front line health care workers due to the COVID-19 crisis.”
KSLA News 12 reached out to the school about whether it’s encouraging its students to volunteer to help the state respond to COVID-19. We are awaiting a response.
An official with Governor John Bel Edwards’ office told KSLA News 12 “we desperately need medical volunteers.”
