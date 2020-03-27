La. Gov. Edwards announces $1.8 billion in direct aid coming to state as COVID-19 deaths climb to 119.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVUE) - Gov. John Bel Edwards said the state can expect to get $1.8 billion in federal aid in as little as 30 days to help with the COVID-19 pandemic that has killed at least 119 people in Louisiana.
The Louisiana Department of Health is reporting 2,746 cases of the COVID-19 virus in the state with 119 deaths as of Friday afternoon (March 27).
The number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized has reached 773. Of those, 270 patients require ventilation. Those cases are spread out through 54 parishes in the state.
Edwards said the state is doing everything to stop the spread of the virus. There have been 441 new cases in the last 24 hours. However, there have been 36 deaths - a new 24 hour high.
The governor said the number of new cases went down over the past day, but not to be fooled. The number of tests given has gone down too.
Louisiana is third in the nation per capita in cases, but second in deaths.
The effort to get ventilators has been tough. They made a request for several thousand and have received 192, with another 100 expected next week. Those have been allocated, “but we need several thousand.”
Edwards said Thursday that the state could run out of ventilator and hospital beds as soon as the first week of April if people do not follow the stay-at-home order issued for this past Monday.
In better news, the state rose to fifth in testing per capita in the U.S. But rural areas need more testing, which might be the reason some parishes are still showing zero cases.
The state is asking for help from medical volunteers around the country. Delta has offered to fly them in for free. They will need to register at lava.dhh.louisiana.gov for their assignments.
Some of those crews could be assigned to the Morial Convention Center, which workers are getting ready to serve as a step-down hospital. The facility will have 120 room with approximately 1,120 beds. The idea is to send patients to the convention center once they are out of ICU.
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health announced they have identified COVID-19 clusters in eight nursing homes in the state.
The eight nursing homes the LDH identified are Chateau D’Ville, Chateau De Notre Dame, Chateau St. James, Good Samaritan New Orleans, Lambeth House, Luling Living Center, St. James Place and Vista Shores.
Edwards also addressed two other questions floating around the public: The rumor that roads and bridges will be closed because of COVID-19 are not true. You can call 511 for more information.
And, the state did not get any warning from the feds ahead of Mardi Gras about coronavirus. There were only around 15 known cases, and those patients were mostly travel-related.
Edwards said he plans another press conference on Saturday.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.