LifeShare and WAITR team up to offer free delivery codes for blood donations

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) -For the many stuck at home and using food delivery services like WAITR we have good news on how you can get free deliveries.
LifeShare and WAITR have teamed up to offer free codes for blood donations. The campaign will last until Sunday, March 29th.
“Donors who donate, they’re emailed later that day a code,” said Senior Director of Blood Operations, Ben Prijatel. "They can just go on the WAITR app, they can type in the code, and it will give them free delivery to any of the restaurants across WAITR’s networks so it’s that easy to get free delivery, come save a life, and have dinner.”
Prijatel says they’ve lost around 6,000 scheduled blood drives over the next couple of months due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is something that’s affecting all blood centers across the country some even worse than others,” he said. "So we’re relying on ourselves and our donors right now because there’s no one to turn to if we need help.”
Grant Pearson is a third year medical student at Louisiana State University Health Shreveport and ended up donating blood recently after receiving an email from his school.
“So we got the email from Dr. Ghali saying there is a blood shortage and it’s pretty serious and they’re encouraging people to give,” he said. "We’ve been in the hospital helping patients doing things we thought were good for the past year, and now we feel kind of helpless. So this was like an immediate way we can do things that we know because we’ve seen it will go and help patients very directly.”
Prijatel says one in every five donors is a young person, but lately they haven’t been seeing too many. They’re hoping this new campaign will encourage everyone including the young to come out and donate.
