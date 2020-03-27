The Good Stuff: The Good Rising

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Jordan Levi was first surprised someone would steal his bike shortly after leaving it on the grounds of a neighboring church.
“I told my baby, its over with. Its a loss,” recalls Jordan’s mother, Cleopatra Lee.
Even more surprising, when two Shreveport police officers bought him a new bike to replace his stolen one.
“I was so surprised,” a smiling Jordan shared, adding how the officers’ good deed has been shared all over social media.
“Its on Facebook. You can see."
After posted by KSLA News 12′s Doug Warner, the picture of the officers giving Jordan his bike was shared hundreds of times.
Those officers are just two of many here in the ArkLaTex who are stepping up at such a critical time.
Even before virtual learning began for local school districts, Bossier Parish teacher Lucia Wood began holding video conferences with some of her students.
“I had a feeling they were missing out on friends — and a little bit of me,” Wood explains.
She says she could immediately see how excited her students were to reconnected after so many days away from class.
“It was great. Some of my not so outgoing students were smiling and interacting with each other.”
Also this week, the Simple Church flooded the local food bank with volunteers to help box food for families who need assistance.
“It makes me feel pretty good that everyone is caring about one another and we want to give back and make sure everybody does OK during this time,” says church member Cassidy Horton.
