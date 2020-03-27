FIRST ALERT: Isolated severe storms possible Saturday

By Jeff Castle | March 26, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 8:18 PM

A cold front moving across the ArkLaTex Saturday is expected to spark off a round of showers and storms. A few storms could be strong to severe. The latest severe weather outlook has placed some of the ArkLaTex in a ‘Marginal’ risk of severe weather, which is the lowest threat level.

Damaging wind gusts and some hail are possible with the strongest storms. The tornado risk appears to be very low at this time.

Storms are expected to fire up during the afternoon hours. Futuretrack shows a broken line of showers and thunderstorms across portions of SW Arkansas, NW Louisiana and east Texas by 4pm.

By 7pm storms will still be occurring with a risk of isolated severe weather.

Storms will move away from the area during the evening hours.

While we don’t expect to see widespread severe weather, it’s important to stay weather aware and have multiple ways to get weather alerts. Here’s how you can keep up the latest forecast information from the KSLA First Alert Weather team:

