Caddo Coroner names first COVID-19 victims

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) - The Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office released the names of two people who died following a confirmed coronavirus exposure.
- Stephen Bradley, 78, died at 7:25 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at WK Bossier Health Center, after several days’ hospitalization.
- Ronnie Hampton, 64, died at 10:17 p.m. Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center.
The two men had underlying serious health conditions, according to the Caddo Parish Coroner’s Office.
