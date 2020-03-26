Near record warmth followed by thunderstorms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! After seeing temperatures in the low to mid 80s yesterday we are tracking even toastier temperatures for the ArkLaTex both today and Friday. High temperatures will only be a degree or two off from all time record highs when a cold front will arrive in the ArkLaTex on Saturday. This front will bring cooler temperatures, but also the chance for thunderstorms during the day. There is a growing potential for a few isolated strong storms to roll through the ArkLaTex as the front moves through. Drier weather will be returning on Sunday before another major weather maker will be impacting the ArkLaTex early next week. A developing area of low pressure will be driving moisture into the region and will give us a strong likelihood of rain both Monday and Tuesday.
So as you are heading out the door this morning make sure you dress lightly and pack the sunglasses because we are going to see a borderline hot and sunny day across the ArkLaTex. Temperatures this morning are starting out in the low 60s and will quickly rise into the upper 80s by the middle of the afternoon. Low clouds this morning will give way to ample sunshine during the afternoon hours. So if you want to get a run in the best time to do it and avoid the sun and heat would be this morning.
Friday will bring yet another day of near record warmth with a high of 87. Much like today low clouds during the morning hours will give way to a nice mix of sun and clouds during the afternoon. As we head into the weekend our weather will begin to take a turn. Clouds will be increasing overnight Friday and by Saturday a line of rain and thunderstorms will be moving through the ArkLaTex. Severe weather chances right now still are low, but have been slowly increasing over the past few day to the point where a couple strong thunderstorms shouldn’t be ruled out. Timing on these storms would be from the late morning through the late afternoon.
Behind the front expect a nice cool down with our temperatures. Both Saturday and Sunday should see highs back much closer to average for the region in the mid-70s. Sunday though will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds. As we head into next week though we are tracking even more rain for the ArkLaTex. A developing area of low pressure will likely drive rainfall through the viewing area both Monday and Tuesday along with dropping our temperatures further.
So if you like sunshine and warm weather it will be best to make good use of the next couple days. Have a great Thursday!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
