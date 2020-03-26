Near record warmth followed by thunderstorms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Thursday morning! After seeing temperatures in the low to mid 80s yesterday we are tracking even toastier temperatures for the ArkLaTex both today and Friday. High temperatures will only be a degree or two off from all time record highs when a cold front will arrive in the ArkLaTex on Saturday. This front will bring cooler temperatures, but also the chance for thunderstorms during the day. There is a growing potential for a few isolated strong storms to roll through the ArkLaTex as the front moves through. Drier weather will be returning on Sunday before another major weather maker will be impacting the ArkLaTex early next week. A developing area of low pressure will be driving moisture into the region and will give us a strong likelihood of rain both Monday and Tuesday.