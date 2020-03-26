More heat Friday then cooling showers this weekend

(KSLA) - Friday will be another hot day with temperatures near record highs. It should become the hottest day of the year for the ArkLaTex before a cold front cools things down this weekend. There will be a chance for stronger storms Saturday.
This evening, it will be nice and warm with a few passing clouds. I do not expect any rain, so it should remain dry. With only a few clouds, we may have a nice sunset! Temperatures will be warm and only cool down to the mid 70s.
Tonight, it will remain warm. Friday will be off to a warm start with temperatures only cooling to the lower 70s by sunrise. There will be passing clouds at times, but overall, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear. Either way, there will not be any rain tonight.
Friday will be similar to today. There will be clouds increasing later in the day as we gear up for the next weather maker this weekend. There will be sunshine and clouds mixed during the day, but should not include any rain. Temperatures will once again be near record warmth and get to the upper 80s. Some places will reach the lower 90s!
Saturday will be a little rainy as our next cold front arrives. The cold front will bring a few showers and storms, but the threat for severe weather is low. With that said, there is a marginal risk for storms basically south of I-20. Damaging winds and hail are the greatest threats. Most of us will have just the rain and typical thunderstorms. The afternoon is when I expect the most rain. It should come to an end by the nighttime hours. Temperatures Saturday will be a little cooler and top out in the mid 70s.
Sunday will go back to a dry day. I do not expect any rain, but there should be plenty of clouds hanging around. Temperatures will remain in the mid 70s. If there is a day you wish to go out and maybe do some grocery shopping, Sunday wold be the better day.
A quick look ahead to Monday and Tuesday next week show more rain on the return. There will be some heavy rain at times. With the rain, the temperatures will also remain a little cooler. They should stay in the 60s both days.
Have a great rest of your week, and stay cool(and inside)!
