More heat Friday then cooling showers this weekend

Saturday will be a little rainy as our next cold front arrives. The cold front will bring a few showers and storms, but the threat for severe weather is low. With that said, there is a marginal risk for storms basically south of I-20. Damaging winds and hail are the greatest threats. Most of us will have just the rain and typical thunderstorms. The afternoon is when I expect the most rain. It should come to an end by the nighttime hours. Temperatures Saturday will be a little cooler and top out in the mid 70s.