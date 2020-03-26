Gov. Greg Abbott signs order for travelers coming from Lousiana

AUSTIN, Tx. (KSLA) - Governor Greg Abbott along with the Texas Department of State Health Services Dr. John Hellerstedt and Texas Division of Emergency Management Chief Nim Kidd held a press conference on how state leaders are going to tackle the coronavirus in Texas.
Gov. Abbott signed an executive order requiring those who travel from New Orleans and New York to self-quarantine for 14 days. They would have to report their self-quarantine location to the Department of Public Saftey.
The order applies to anyone flying into Texas.
“This is intended simply to achieve the goals that have been articulated by the CDC and the White House organization focused on reducing the spread of the coronavirus in the United States,” Abbott said during a news conference at the Texas Capitol in Austin.
Texas has at least 1,396 confirmed coronavirus cases across 92 of its 254 counties, including 18 deaths, according to the latest figures from the Texas Department of State Health Services. There have been 21,424 tests done in the state.
Bowie: 1
Cass: 1
Marion: 0
Harrison: 0
Panola: 0
Shelby: 0
Morris: 1
Titus: 0
