Gov. Edwards stresses the importance of staying home

BATON ROUGE, La. (KSLA) - Governor John Bel Edwards held a press conference Thursday afternoon, to give an update on where Louisiana stands in the fight against the COVID-19 virus.
Gov. Edwards says President Donald Trump has agreed to set up two 250-bed field hospitals and a 60-person strike team of health workers.
“Since yesterday we have had 18 deaths since yesterday, making 83 deaths so far,” said Gov. Edwards. “For those who think this is just a problem for urban Louisiana...we now have positive cases in 53 of our 64 parishes. So nobody--nobody--should look at this situation and say this doesn’t involve me”
The Louisiana Department of Health has reported as of 12 p.m. there are 2,305 people have tested positive for the virus with 83 reported deaths.
A 17-year-old girl from Orleans Parish is part of the 83 reported deaths. At this time it is unclear if the teenager had a previous medical condition.
According to John Bel Edwards and the Lousiana Health Department, Lousiana is ranked #2 in cases per capita. New Jersey is also ranked #2.
At this rate, Louisiana is on trend to run out of beds and ventilators as early as the first week of April.
Ochsner Health and LSU Health Shreveport are expanding by 120 ICU bed space to meet patient needs. The new beds will either be distributed all together or in phases.
“Just a few days ago there were only a few cases in Shreveport, Caddo, and Bossier. Now they are up to 115, 32. We saw this is Jefferson. No one should be thinking they are not at risk and that is doesn’t involve them," said Edwards.
Edwards is asking anyone who is willing to step up and volunteer to help nurses and doctors during this time.
There is a volunteer website for healthcare students, graduates, active or retired healthcare workers who can volunteer to help in COVID-19 response. Visit http://covid-19lavolunteers.org to sign up.
As of now, there is no martial law or law enforcement forcing businesses to shut down, however, he says people should start avoiding businesses.
“We are not going to force our way through this, we need everyone to comply, every single person has a responsibility.”
