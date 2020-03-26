Coronavirus takes toll on US military as it tries to aid civilians

Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs, the top doctor on the staff of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Wednesday it appears highly likely that the spread inside the military will continue. Over the next three weeks, which he said is as far ahead as modeling data can reliably support a forecast, "we think we're going to see this — no surprise — continue to grow." His comment aligns with those of many others in the medical community and across the military, standing in contrast to President Donald Trump's statements about starting to return the country to normalcy by Easter.