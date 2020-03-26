Community supports Claiborne Memorial Medical Center staff

HOMER, La. (KSLA) - Several ArkLaTex hospitals are receiving an outpouring of support from the community as doctors and nurses are on the front lines fighting the coronavirus.
Claiborne Memorial Medical Center CEO Tina Haynes says it’s no different in Homer.
“People started coming in when they knew we had needs," Haynes said. "The school board kind of kicked it off and it’s just been unreal to see the community come together and help us when we need it the most.”
Claiborne Parish schools began to donate what they could.
“We were able to get gloves, hand sanitizer, soap, masks, a lot of safety glasses, just some general stuff that we just happened to have that they were in general need of," said Chris Brooks, principal at Haynesville Jr/Sr High School. "This is a time of need for our hospitals and my faculty and staff are just glad they could help.”
Stallion Oilfield Services also helped set up a negative airflow hall, which gave Claiborne Memorial an extra nine isolation rooms for their patients.
“At a time like this, the whole community has got to pull together," Marcus McClung, the regional manager for Stallion Oilfield Services said. "This is no something that is going to go away in one week, it’s going to be a long term process. We just feel like we need to help out where we can and support the community as best as we can.”
Haynes says it’s times like these that really show how the community is like one big family. She says her own family began to get involved to show support; her 98-year-old grandmother started sewing face masks for staff. She says her work family got involved as well.
“We have staff members that do a full shift here and then go home and make masks for other people," Haynes said. “Her name is Wendy and she is doing a great job with that. The staff love having those cute little masks to put on over their stuff.to be extra protected from what’s going on here.”
Haynes says they continue to welcome your prayers and support and still need items like protective gowns, N95 masks, surgical/earloop/duckbill masks, homemade masks, exam gloves, plastic face shields, protective goggles, disinfecting wipes, and bleach.
You can mail info@claibornemedical.com or call 318-927-2024 (extension 204) if you’d like to make a donation or want more information.
