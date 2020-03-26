Can’t get through to unemployment office? Try this.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The State of Louisiana has released a new email address for unemployment applicants who need their security information reset.
That one issue seems to be among the most prevalent problems for applicants.
Multiple callers to the Louisiana Workforce Commission this week, if they did not get a busy signal, got an automated message saying they had to call back later to file for unemployment benefits.
“Due to high call volume, we can not take your call at this time,” the automated message said. “We apologize for any inconvenience and ask that you try your call again later."
The agency does have its call center staffed but are simply overwhelmed by the number of calls, a state spokesperson said Wednesday.
The easiest way to file for an unemployment claim is to do so online: laworks.net/
One of the biggest issues seems to be with online applicants who used the same system in the past and have since forgotten the answers to their security questions.
The state says anyone in that situation should send an email to HIRE@LWC.LA.GOV with PASSWORD RESET as the subject line of the email. You should include your full legal name, phone number and the last four digits of your social security number in the email.
