Caddo Schools hosting Virtual Career Fair for teachers Thursday, Mar. 26

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA) -The coronavirus isn’t stopping Caddo Schools when it comes to hiring new teachers.
Thursday, March 26th the school district will host a virtual career fair to help fill this need. They’ll be hiring all teaching positions, Pre-K through grade 12.
“Usually during this time of the year as recruiters we spend a lot of time on college campuses talking with those kids that are about to graduate about what their plans are, and trying to get them on our teams," said teacher recruiter, Dr. Karen Peace.
Peace says once her travel schedule was cleared, they had to come up with another way to reach out and connect with candidates.
“Sometimes people are a little nervous when they first meet, and so this will be an opportunity for people to really highlight their skills and maybe get to that next level of the interview and really be able to find a perfect fit for them,” she said.
Those interested can chat directly to recruiters and hiring managers from the comfort of their home.
“I have a team of a couple of other recruiters that are online with me during the scheduled time period and those candidates log in and as soon as my chat window is available they pop up,” said Peace. " Their resume shows up on the screen for me and we have a brief interview and then I direct them about what next steps will be.”
All exchanges will be text-based chats by an electronic device.
The fair will take place from 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. and you can register here, from your computer, tablet or cell phone: https://bit.ly/39j9GNW
Caddo Parish Public Schools seeks passionate individuals who want to make a difference in high-needs schools, are willing to collaborate with a team of educators to share best practices and learn from others, think critically, set goals and achieve them; and differentiate instruction based on student needs.
Incentive Pay opportunities are available and teachers who hold National Board Certification are eligible for additional compensation and will be given priority.
Information will also be available on how to get certified and become a teacher.
Applications are also being accepted now for the Caddo Teaching Academy.
For more information on the Teaching Academy, click here.
