BPSO reminds non-essential businesses to close or face hefty fine

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington is reminding all non-essential businesses to close.
This is in accordance with Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards’ mandate for all non-essential businesses to close — in order to stop the spread of the Coronavirus.
Sheriff Whittington stressed that the department does not anticipate to arrest or issue a citation to a business. They are asking everybody to comply with the stay-at-home order.
He stated that Louisiana Revised Statue 29:724 says: That in the event of an emergency declared by the Governor, that business can be fined not more than $500 or jailed for no more than six months.
Deputies are not going to stop people to check on where they are going, they just want you to be safe from the virus.
People can still go to the grocery store, pick up medications, go to doctor’s visits, get take-out at a restaurant, or go outside for exercise.
