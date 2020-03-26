Bossier City officials issue reminder about closures, gathering restrictions

"The success of the Governor’s stay at home proclamation and everyone’s health and safety is dependent upon citizens understanding of and cooperation with the order," reads an email from the City of Bossier City. (Source: KSLA)
By Alex Onken | March 25, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT - Updated March 25 at 9:54 PM

BOSSIER CITY (KSLA) - To prevent the spread of COVID-19, the City of Bossier City is reminding residents and business owners about gathering restrictions and closures.

  • The ten-person limitation on gathering size applies to public areas and non-essential businesses that are allowed to operate.
  • Per the stay-at-home order, all city parks and playgrounds are closed.
  • Residents are reminded to limit outings to essential activities and practicing social distancing.

The Bossier City Municipal Complex is still closed to the public. However, departments and divisions can be contacted by phone.

The Bossier City website should be used to set up new water services.

A similar statement was issued by Bossier Parish Sheriff Julian Whittington.

