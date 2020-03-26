Boil Advisory issued in Red River Parish

RED RIVER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A boil advisory has been issued in Red River Parish by the Halfway Carroll Water System.
In a routine check, water was tested positive of E-Coli Bacteria.
The Halfway Water System says they feel this is an isolated case due to a faulty test port, but to ensure the safety of our customers we recommend not to drink the water without boiling it first.
The company says the advisory is in effect until further notice.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods by the following means:
Boil water for one (1) full minute in a clean container. The minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another or by adding a pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled).
