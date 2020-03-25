‘There’s really not a whole lot we can do’ mother of 6-year-old with cancer asks community to stay home

CENTER, Tx. (KSLA) - Six-year-old Liam Hill was already in the fight of his life. Now, with the global spread of the coronavirus — his health is potentially in even more danger.
“It’s very stressful to be in a situation where one way or another, your son’s life is at risk," said Ashley Hill, Liam’s mother. “I think that people really need to listen to what the CDC and government officials are saying.”
Liam was diagnosed with leukemia in 2017. He’s been traveling to Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston for monthly chemotherapy treatments.
However, as the state’s began effectively shutting down to mitigate the spread of the virus, Liam’s vital treatments are now on hold.
“As of last week when we spoke to the oncology team, his appointments are cancelled indefinitely,” she said. “I mean, on one hand, the coronavirus could kill him and on the other, not receiving chemotherapy could kill him.”
Hill is taking every measure possible to reduce Liam’s exposure to the outside world — it’s become her full-time job.
“Other than social distancing, there’s really not a whole lot we can do,” Hill said. “Liam is not leaving the house whatsoever, we are not permitting any visitors to come over...when I pick up the grocery delivery, I Lysol and Clorox everything before it comes in the house.”
Ashley is pleading with the public to adhere to official guidance to stay home. The love of her life depends on it.
“I think people need to take this incredibly seriously," she added.
Ashley, alongside other people with medically complex children, is also raising the alarm on another timely issue impacting hospitals across the country.
“We are working with a company called Brave Gowns out of California and we are manufacturing our own masks that we will ship directly to health care facilities for health care employees,” she explained.
Ashley said Liam is expected to wrap up chemotherapy treatments by the end of this year. But, depending on how long this shut down lasts, the time table is dubious.
