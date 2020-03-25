Shreveport-Bossier New Car Dealers Association taking precautions to protect customers

SHREVEPORT-BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) - The Shreveport-Bossier New Car Dealers Association is taking action to protect customers against the coronavirus.
Members are participating in social distancing and continue to follow government guidelines. In addition, complimentary concierge vehicle pickup and drop-off is available for customers with service appointments.
Below is a list that all members are taking to combat the spread of COVID-19:
- Regularly cleaning and sanitizing surfaces daily
- Asking employees and guests to stay at home if symptomatic
- Washing hands frequently and thoroughly for 20 seconds
- Coughing or sneezing into a tissue or flexed elbow
- Avoiding touching hands, eyes, mouths or noses with unwashed hands
- Avoiding handshakes
Member dealerships are open from 8 a.m to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays.
