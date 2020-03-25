Panola County Judge files Declaration of Disaster due to Public Health Emergency

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Panola County Judge Lee Ann Jones has filed a Declaration of Disaster due to COVID-19. As of Wednesday morning, there are no confirmed cases of the virus in Panola County.
According to a press release, the declaration mirrors Governor Greg Abbott’s declaration and is being done so that small businesses who are already suffering from the pandemic may apply for help.
Judge Jones says her Emergency Management Coordinator, Tommy Earle, has applications for assistance and he may be reached at 903-693-0318. If he doesn’t answer leave your name, number, and a brief message and he’ll get back with you.
“COVID-19 is a very serious and is very crippling not only to Texas but the United States of America," Jones said.
Judge Jones urges each citizen to heed the Governors Declarations and stay home if at all possible. She is also asking the public not to panic. Jones went on to say, “we must all do our part to stop the spread of this deadly virus.”
Below is the Panola County Declaration:
COUNTY OF PANOLA, TEXAS
DECLARATION OF LOCAL DISASTER DUE TO PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY
WHEREAS, the World Health Organization has declared the coronavirus, now designated COVID-19, as a global pandemic on March 11, 2020; and
WHEREAS. COVID-19 was first detected in Wuhan, China in December 2019; and
WHEREAS, symptoms of COVID-19 can range from mild to severe illness and cause further complications including death; and
WHEREAS, the COVID-19 virus mainly spreads between people who are in close contact with one another through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes; and
WHEREAS, the continued worldwide spread of COViD-19 presents an imminent threat of widespread illness, which requires emergency action for the protection of the people of the County of Panola, Texas; and
WHEREAS, the implementation of mitigation strategies can slow 1he transmission of the disease; and
WHEREAS, the Small Business Association (SBA) has designated COVID-19 as a qualifying event for the provision of Economic Injury Disaster Loans for businesses and private non-profits in a€ected communities; and
WHEREAS, this Declaration activates the Panola County Emergency Management Plan; and
WHEREAS, I have determined that extraordinary measures must be taken to mitigate the e€ects of this public health emergency and to facilitate the efficient, rapid, and cooperative response to the emergency.
THEREFORE, be it Proclaimed by the Coung Judge of Panola Coun@, Texas that:
1. A local state of disaster is hereby declared for the County of Panola pursuant to Section 418.108(a) of the Texas Government Code.
2. That pursuant to Section 418.018(b) of the Government Code the state of disaster for public health emergency shall continue for a period of seven (7) days from the date of this Declaration unless continued or renewed by the Panola County Commissioners' Court.
3. That this Declaration mirrors the State of Texas Governor's Declaration and Proclamation issued by Governor Greg Abbob.
4. That this Declaration here authorizes the use of at lawfully available enforcement
tools.
5. This Declaration shall take e€ect immediately from and after its issuance.
PROCLAIMED AND ORDERED this 25th day of March, 2020.
