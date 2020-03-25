Near record warmth and some cooling showers on the way

(KSLA) - The next couple days will hold some very warm temperatures that will be flirting with the record. It will warm up to the upper 80s near 90 degrees! By this weekend, the rain will return, and that should provide some relief to this heat.
This evening, there will be nice clear conditions. No rain is expected with the lack of clouds. The sunset should be pretty with few clouds around us. It will be warm though. Temperatures will be falling to the lower 70s. If you are still heading out this evening, it should be rather nice.
Tonight, the clouds will slowly be back on the return. There will be mostly cloudy or even overcast conditions by the time the sun comes up. The good news is that I do not expect any rain with these clouds. Temperatures will cool to the lower and mid 60s.
Thursday will start off with a lot of clouds around us, but they will clear out by the afternoon. The sunshine will be back and it will be a beautiful day! I also have no chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday. However, it will be quite warm. Almost hot! Temperatures should climb to the upper 80s. This will be near the record for maximum temperature. If you head out during the day, dress appropriately. Meaning t-shirts and loose clothing so you don’t overheat.
Friday will be similar to Thursday. There will be clouds increasing later in the day as we gear up for the next weather maker this weekend. There will be sunshine and clouds mixed during the day, but should not include any rain. Temperatures will once again be near record warmth and get to the upper 80s.
Saturday will be a little rainy as our next cold front arrives. The cold front will bring a few showers and storms, but the threat for severe weather is low. It should be just the rain and typical thunderstorms. The afternoon is when I expect the most rain. It should come to an end by the nighttime hours. Temperatures Saturday will be a little cooler and top out in the mid 70s.
Sunday will go back to a dry day. I do not expect any rain, but there should be plenty of clouds hanging around. Temperatures will remain in the mid 70s. If there is a day you wish to go out and maybe do some grocery shopping, Sunday wold be the better day.
A quick look ahead to Monday and Tuesday next week show more rain on the return. There will be some heavy rain at times. With the rain, the temperatures will also remain a little cooler. They should stay in the 60s both days.
Have a great rest of your week, and stay cool(and inside)!
