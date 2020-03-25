Near record warmth and some cooling showers on the way

Thursday will start off with a lot of clouds around us, but they will clear out by the afternoon. The sunshine will be back and it will be a beautiful day! I also have no chance of rain in the forecast for Thursday. However, it will be quite warm. Almost hot! Temperatures should climb to the upper 80s. This will be near the record for maximum temperature. If you head out during the day, dress appropriately. Meaning t-shirts and loose clothing so you don’t overheat.