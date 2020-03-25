Near record highs for ArkLaTex

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Good Wednesday morning! After seeing more sunshine for many of us yesterday afternoon mother nature has plenty more where that came as we head through the afternoon hours today along with some pretty toasty temperatures. Over the next three days we will see our high temperatures get close to record territory here in Shreveport. As we look ahead to the weekend we are still tracking a cold front that will now primarily be moving through during the day on Saturday with an increasing chance of thunderstorms. Sunday is still expected to be dry, but as we move ahead to next week we are tracking a wet start to the work week with rain expected both Monday and Tuesday.
So as you head out the door this morning make sure you leave the rain gear at home and only grab the sunglasses as it is going to be a beautiful day across the region! Expect partly to mostly sunny skies all day along with temperatures that will once again moving into the low 80s during the afternoon. So if you are planning to get a workout outside make sure you are drinking plenty of water.
As we head through the rest of the week and into the weekend temperatures will continue to move up into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday make those outdoor workouts even more strenuous so hydration is going to be very important. As we move into the weekend a cold front will be pushing into the ArkLaTex bringing cooler temperatures along with rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. The potential for severe weather at this time still remains low, but if we were to see strong storms it would more than likely occur across southeastern portions of the ArkLaTex during the afternoon Saturday. Temperatures will cool, but we still we see high temperatures in the low to even mid 70s both days.
As we move ahead to next week our temperatures will cool even further as we are tracking even more rain that will be impacting the ArkLaTex. Starting on Monday we are tracking a developing area of low pressure that will start to drive moisture into the ArkLaTex. We could see the rain last all the way through the day Tuesday. The good news is right now we are just tracking soaking rain and isolated thunderstorms versus any potential for severe weather.
So if you want to get outside and enjoy sunshine and warmth because both won’t last through the weekend. Have a great day!
First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Brightman
