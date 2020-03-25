Near record highs for ArkLaTex

As we head through the rest of the week and into the weekend temperatures will continue to move up into the upper 80s Thursday and Friday make those outdoor workouts even more strenuous so hydration is going to be very important. As we move into the weekend a cold front will be pushing into the ArkLaTex bringing cooler temperatures along with rain and thunderstorms throughout the day. The potential for severe weather at this time still remains low, but if we were to see strong storms it would more than likely occur across southeastern portions of the ArkLaTex during the afternoon Saturday. Temperatures will cool, but we still we see high temperatures in the low to even mid 70s both days.