Near record high heat for the next couple days

(KSLA) - Temperatures over the next couple days will be very warm. Enough to probably call them, “hot!” Temperatures for Thursday and Friday will be close to breaking a record.
In the ArkLaTex, temperatures have been close to average over the last few days. We are now about to hit some warmer weather for Thursday and Friday. It will be so warm, it may break a record each of those days. The forecast falls just short of the record, but it is close enough to acknowledge the significance of this heat. We will be within a degree or two from at least tying the record. If we tie the record on Friday, that will erase an 85 year old record!
Everyone across the ArkLaTex Thursday and Friday will experience the heat. There will even be some places that get up to the 90 degree mark! This will be the hottest day in the ArkLaTex so far this year. There will be a lot of sunshine and lack of clouds contributing to this. With that said, there will not be any rain these two days. The good news is that the humidity will not be terrible, so this will be a little more tolerable.
Here are a couple reminders about staying safe in the heat.
- Drink lots of water. By staying hydrated, this will help prevent the body from dehydration and overheating.
- Wear light-colored clothing. If you wear white, or light colors, this will help reflect sunlight and not absorb it unlike dark colored clothing.
- Stay inside. Many of us are already staying inside during the COVID-19 outbreak. With temperatures rising, it will be safer to remain inside where there is AC.
By this upcoming weekend, a cold front will arrive and will bring some relief to the ArkLaTex. Since temperatures were so warm, this cold front will only knock temperatures back down to near average. Saturday and Sunday will warm up to the mid 70s, which is close to where we should be for late March.
While this is not quite considered “hot” for the ArkLaTex, it is certainly warm. This is hot for late March. We all know it can and will get much worse during the summer months. This serves as a taste of what’s to come and a reminder of heat safety.
