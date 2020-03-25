Near record high heat for the next couple days

In the ArkLaTex, temperatures have been close to average over the last few days. We are now about to hit some warmer weather for Thursday and Friday. It will be so warm, it may break a record each of those days. The forecast falls just short of the record, but it is close enough to acknowledge the significance of this heat. We will be within a degree or two from at least tying the record. If we tie the record on Friday, that will erase an 85 year old record!