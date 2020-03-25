Mandatory curfew set for Texarkana

Joint Operations Center LIVE: COVID-19 Update for 03/25/20 Here's a summary of the Mayors' message. In an effort to help control the spread of the COVID-19 virus in our community: There is now a mandatory curfew for everyone from 10p to 6a every night. The only exceptions are if you are travelling to and from work, the hospital, or the pharmacy. This is effective immediately. All hair salons, barber shops, nail salons, and tattoo studios inside Texarkana Texas must close by 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, March 26. The City is suspending the issuance of itinerant vendor permits and revokes all those that have been already issued. This relates to door to door sales. We strongly encourage everyone to limit their face to face interaction with others. Gatherings are limited to groups of not more than 10 people. You should practice social distancing and wash your hands frequently. These same rules apply to both Texarkana Texas and Texarkana Arkansas.