Man charged in west Shreveport shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - A Shreveport man is in custody for his alleged role in a shooting that took place in early March.
Brian Alexander Willcott, 33, faces a charge of aggravated second-degree battery.
Officers were called around 6:30 a.m. of March 7 to the 4200 block of Calderwood Drive in West Shreveport, just outside the city limits. That’s in the Timberline subdivision. Deputies were told by the victim, Byron Willcott, that he didn’t know who shot him.
An investigation by Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Detective Jeremy Prudhome determined that Brian Willcott was the alleged gunman, according to CPSO.
Authorities believe Brian Willcott shot his brother inside the home following an argument that started because the victim was talking too loudly.
Bond in the matter is set at $500,000.
